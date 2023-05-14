Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,058,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,155. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is currently -80.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AES shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

