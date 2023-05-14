Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $4.69 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Rock Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,198 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. VMware comprises 1.6% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,577 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,152,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 333,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VMware by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of VMware by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $388,115,000 after purchasing an additional 186,229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of VMware by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,716,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $289,205,000 after purchasing an additional 602,026 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VMware stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $123.44. 632,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,626. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $132.15. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.68 and a 200 day moving average of $120.28.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.69.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

