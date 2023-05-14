Rock Point Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the period. Alexander & Baldwin comprises about 1.9% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 70,263 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 114,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 108,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Shares of ALEX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 112,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,120. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -112.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

