Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 126,226 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Rock Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,226 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 77.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,893 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 602,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after acquiring an additional 337,474 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,670,000 after acquiring an additional 248,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 335,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 230,995 shares in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PUK traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.79. 719,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. Prudential plc has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $34.37.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.2608 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Several research analysts have commented on PUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.08) to GBX 1,850 ($23.34) in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.08) to GBX 1,700 ($21.45) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.42) to GBX 1,550 ($19.56) in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,540.00.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eatspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

