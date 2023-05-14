Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Short Interest Down 15.5% in April

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 683,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,631 shares of company stock valued at $765,751. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 176,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,719,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $271.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $309.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

