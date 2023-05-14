Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect Rockwell Medical to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.19. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 25.65% and a negative return on equity of 163.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 million. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

RMTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

