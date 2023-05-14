Round Dollar Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, Round Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Round Dollar token can currently be purchased for $5.15 or 0.00018914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Round Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $10.30 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

