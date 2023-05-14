RSK Smart Bitcoin One Day Volume Hits $34,947.89 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $95.60 million and approximately $34,947.89 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $27,049.08 or 0.99795762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,534 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,534.30072641 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 26,784.42113233 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $34,604.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

