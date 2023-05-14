RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $27,154.42 or 0.99724819 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $95.98 million and $35,074.53 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,221.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.95 or 0.00311964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013211 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.36 or 0.00566883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00067363 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.22 or 0.00437849 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003676 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,534 coins. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,534.30072641 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 26,784.42113233 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $34,604.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

