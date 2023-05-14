Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Acquired by Discerene Group LP

Discerene Group LP increased its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 289.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,934,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438,000 shares during the quarter. Sabre makes up approximately 1.5% of Discerene Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Discerene Group LP owned approximately 0.59% of Sabre worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sabre by 53.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 95.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SABR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Sabre Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Sabre stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.20. 13,799,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,586,234. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.81.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $742.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.