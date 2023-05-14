SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF) Short Interest Up 14.3% in April

SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,400 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 1,251,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SanBio Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SNBIF remained flat at C$5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. SanBio has a 52 week low of C$5.50 and a 52 week high of C$5.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.74.

Get SanBio alerts:

About SanBio

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

SanBio Company Limited develops, produces, and sells regenerative cell medicines for the central nervous system. The company develops SB623 that has completed a phase 2 clinical trial to treat traumatic brain injury in the United States and Japan. Its research pipeline products also comprise SB623 for ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes, age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigments, spinal cord injury, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and others; SB618 for peripheral nerve damage; SB308 for muscular dystrophy disease; MSC1 for cancer; and MSC2 for inflammatory disease and optic neuritis.

Receive News & Ratings for SanBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SanBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.