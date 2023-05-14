Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Short Interest Update

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the April 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 370,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $294,995.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at $373,344.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,732,000 after buying an additional 705,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Sanmina by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 40,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sanmina by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,090,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,482,000 after buying an additional 67,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. 1,428,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,596. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average is $59.51. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $38.36 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Sanmina announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

