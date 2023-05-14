Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $26.87 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $26.87 million and $573.77 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,810.31 or 0.06702496 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00055773 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00040540 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00019397 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,336,726,034 coins and its circulating supply is 1,316,090,211 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

