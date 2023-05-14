Sapphire Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $29.59 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Sapphire has a market cap of $29.59 million and $935.45 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,825.89 or 0.06703953 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00055524 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00040139 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019361 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,337,196,434 coins and its circulating supply is 1,316,611,011 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

