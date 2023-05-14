Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Short Interest Update

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,708,600 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 3,249,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 820.8 days.

Saputo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPIF remained flat at $26.25 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.69. Saputo has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $28.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

