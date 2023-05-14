Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 918,700 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the April 15th total of 694,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SCHL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholastic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the third quarter valued at about $585,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the third quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Price Performance

Shares of Scholastic stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.19. 124,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,734. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.12. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scholastic will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

