Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,430,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,115 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 905,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,298,000 after acquiring an additional 28,474 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,197,000 after acquiring an additional 45,349 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 833,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,064,000 after acquiring an additional 503,512 shares during the period. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 727,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after acquiring an additional 58,827 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,835. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.35. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

