Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Scienjoy Stock Up 2.6 %

Scienjoy stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 24,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,720. Scienjoy has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $166.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.66 million during the quarter. Scienjoy had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 16.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Scienjoy Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJ. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Scienjoy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scienjoy in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scienjoy during the second quarter worth $247,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

Further Reading

