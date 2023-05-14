Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Cut to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SECYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Secure Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS SECYF opened at $4.57 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.