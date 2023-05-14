SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the April 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNES. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SenesTech in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of SenesTech in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get SenesTech alerts:

Institutional Trading of SenesTech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.82% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SenesTech Stock Down 9.4 %

About SenesTech

NASDAQ:SNES traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 30,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,108. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. SenesTech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.08.

(Get Rating)

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sectors such as animal, structural, and food markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.