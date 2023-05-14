Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Head-To-Head Review

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) and PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare 16.73% 13.46% 11.24% PROCEPT BioRobotics -115.53% -45.87% -30.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sensus Healthcare and PROCEPT BioRobotics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 0 0 3 0 3.00 PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Risk & Volatility

Sensus Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 334.27%. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus price target of $46.83, indicating a potential upside of 55.18%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $37.61 million 1.28 $24.24 million $0.37 7.68 PROCEPT BioRobotics $85.22 million 15.95 -$87.15 million ($2.20) -13.72

Sensus Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROCEPT BioRobotics. PROCEPT BioRobotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sensus Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats PROCEPT BioRobotics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the provision of treatment for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. As of December 31, 2021, it had an install base of 130 AquaBeam Robotic Systems worldwide comprising 78 in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

