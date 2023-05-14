Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 31.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics Stock Performance

Shares of SERA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 60,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,510. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Sera Prognostics has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $107.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.27.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 39.26% and a negative net margin of 16,487.31%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

