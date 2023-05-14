Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.45

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and traded as high as $23.40. Seven & i shares last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 22,208 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Seven & i from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

