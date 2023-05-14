Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC) vs. Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Head-To-Head Survey

Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC – Get Rating) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shore Community Bank and Regions Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Shore Community Bank alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Community Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Regions Financial 0 8 8 0 2.50

Regions Financial has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.30%. Given Regions Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than Shore Community Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

72.9% of Regions Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Regions Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Shore Community Bank and Regions Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Community Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Regions Financial $7.56 billion 1.95 $2.25 billion $2.34 6.73

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Community Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Shore Community Bank and Regions Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Community Bank N/A N/A N/A Regions Financial 28.61% 16.60% 1.53%

Summary

Regions Financial beats Shore Community Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shore Community Bank

(Get Rating)

Shore Community Bank, a state chartered bank, provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in Ocean County, New Jersey. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, visa/mastercard merchant deposit accounts, and payroll/direct deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises personal, home equity, term, and demand loans; lines of credit; letters of credit; commercial mortgages; and construction lending. The company also offers direct deposit and electronic transfer, wire transfer, ACH origination, night depository, tenant rent security, signature guarantee, remote deposit, notary, and automated asset management services; safe deposit boxes, escrow accounts, and debit cards, as well as online and telephone banking services. As of April 28, 2016, it operated five banking offices located in Toms River, Jackson, and Manahawkin, New Jersey. Shore Community Bank was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toms River, New Jersey.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other. The Corporate Bank segment represents the commercial banking functions including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending. The Consumer Bank segment holds the branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to help protect, grow and transfer wealth. The Other segment includes the company’s treasury function, the securities portfolio, wholesale funding activities, interest rate risk management activities and other corporate functions that a

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Community Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Community Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.