Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Declines By 19.6%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

3i Group Stock Up 1.5 %

TGOPY stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3i Group from GBX 1,875 ($23.66) to GBX 2,075 ($26.18) in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($25.55) to GBX 2,275 ($28.71) in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

