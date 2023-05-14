Short Interest in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Declines By 26.9%

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 688,800 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the April 15th total of 942,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $33,155.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $33,155.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $634,941 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $621,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 22,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Shares of AMRK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,088. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of -0.05. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMRK. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

