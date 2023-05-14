Short Interest in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Expands By 35.9%

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the April 15th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insider Transactions at ACRES Commercial Realty

In other ACRES Commercial Realty news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 538,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,770,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,486 shares of company stock worth $147,085. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACR. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 87,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ACR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. 10,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,780. The company has a quick ratio of 118.26, a current ratio of 118.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The company has a market cap of $73.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.82.

ACR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

