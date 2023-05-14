Short Interest in AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Declines By 43.1%

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the April 15th total of 517,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AEON Financial Service Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AEOJF opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. AEON Financial Service has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $9.58.

AEON Financial Service Company Profile

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, and Malay Area. It engages in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, property leases, installment sales, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses, as well as bank and business management activities.

