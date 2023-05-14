Short Interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Decreases By 28.2%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the April 15th total of 219,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,068 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. 66,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,981. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ( NASDAQ:AGRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.30. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AgriFORCE Growing Systems will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.

