Short Interest in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Decreases By 14.9%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,370,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the April 15th total of 12,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $116.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.04. The stock has a market cap of $98.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

