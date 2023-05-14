Short Interest in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Rises By 12.3%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the April 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.10. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 42.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. Analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Benchmark raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 123.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

