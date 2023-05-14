Short Interest in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Declines By 13.2%

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,500 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the April 15th total of 214,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BLX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.78. 74,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,094. The stock has a market cap of $682.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.15. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter worth about $1,630,000. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

