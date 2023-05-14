Short Interest in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Increases By 31.0%

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,072,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 5,398,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70,720.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Bank of Communications alerts:

Bank of Communications Price Performance

BKFCF stock remained flat at $0.67 during trading on Friday. Bank of Communications has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $0.68.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.