Short Interest in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expands By 10.8%

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the April 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 309,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Belden by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Belden by 287.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 164.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDC traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.35. The company had a trading volume of 344,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.95. Belden has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $92.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Belden will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

See Also

