Short Interest in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Increases By 14.2%

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the April 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioPlus Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioPlus Acquisition by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the third quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

BioPlus Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIOS remained flat at $10.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,192. BioPlus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.

BioPlus Acquisition Company Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

