Short Interest in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Grows By 9.5%

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the April 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYFC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 60.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 711,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

BYFC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,904. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $69.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the public through its subsidiary. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

