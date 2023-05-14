Short Interest in Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Increases By 19.4%

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the April 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 743,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cepton

In other Cepton news, CEO Jun Pei sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,454,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,825,304.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,000 shares of company stock worth $291,800. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Cepton during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cepton during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cepton during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cepton during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cepton by 460.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Cepton Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPTN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. 219,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,235. Cepton has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.41.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Cepton had a net margin of 126.33% and a negative return on equity of 364.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cepton will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cepton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Cepton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

Further Reading

