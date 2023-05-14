Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Increases By 37.5%

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V stock remained flat at $10.08 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,335. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,303,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,840,000 after purchasing an additional 320,712 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 1,654,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 528,306 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 401.6% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after buying an additional 1,118,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,165,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,431,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

