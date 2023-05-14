Short Interest in Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Decreases By 29.0%

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the April 15th total of 21,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Crexendo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 609,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 91,440 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 266,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 19.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Crexendo Stock Performance

Shares of CXDO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,982. Crexendo has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Crexendo Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Crexendo’s payout ratio is -1.30%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Crexendo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

About Crexendo

(Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.