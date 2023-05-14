Short Interest in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Increases By 28.7%

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the April 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTOS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

Custom Truck One Source stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. Custom Truck One Source has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $486.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.91 million. Analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

