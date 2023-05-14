Short Interest in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Grows By 9.3%

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the April 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 876,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.17.
NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. 637,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,007. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $118.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of conditionally activated, biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
