Short Interest in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Grows By 9.3%

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the April 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 876,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.17.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. 637,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,007. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $118.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after buying an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 287,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 114,895 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 1,064.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 118,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 108,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of conditionally activated, biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

