Short Interest in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC) Expands By 18.9%

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Digital Health Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:DHAC traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. Digital Health Acquisition has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $11.50.

Institutional Trading of Digital Health Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,172,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 76.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 34.8% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 129,196 shares during the last quarter.

About Digital Health Acquisition

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

