Short Interest in EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Increases By 29.5%

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 379,400 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the April 15th total of 293,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 923,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:EBET traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.29. 224,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,824. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.63. EBET has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBET. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EBET by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EBET by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in EBET by 1,987.7% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 255,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 243,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in EBET by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of EBET by 3,851.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 101,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

