Short Interest in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Increases By 12.3%

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the April 15th total of 5,790,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ecopetrol by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,948,000 after buying an additional 298,224 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,388,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,109 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,232,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,650,000 after acquiring an additional 156,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EC. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Ecopetrol Stock Up 2.0 %

EC stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $17.60.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. Analysts expect that Ecopetrol will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Ecopetrol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.4%. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.