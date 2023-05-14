Short Interest in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Drops By 42.2%

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,970,000 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the April 15th total of 18,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,676,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,614,000 after acquiring an additional 200,259 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,030,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 49.4% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 20,204,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,011 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,632,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,695,000 after buying an additional 2,484,388 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 2.5 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,327,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Articles

