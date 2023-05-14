Short Interest in Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Increases By 33.3%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Elisa Oyj stock remained flat at $30.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98. Elisa Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

