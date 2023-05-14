Short Interest in Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Increases By 10.0%

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGFGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,300 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 243,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 536.6 days.

Enagas stock remained flat at $20.50 during trading hours on Friday. Enagas has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

