Short Interest in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Increases By 34.0%

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the April 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVGOW. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in EVgo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,234,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 46,568 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 16.1% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 428,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 59,267 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EVgo by 2,125.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 69,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 66,464 shares during the period.

EVgo Price Performance

Shares of EVGOW stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,882. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. EVgo has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.08.

