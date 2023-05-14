Short Interest in GEE Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Increases By 34.1%

GEE Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 397,200 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the April 15th total of 296,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOB. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in GEE Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 705,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 47,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GEE Group by 630.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 215,770 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in GEE Group by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 137,061 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in GEE Group by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 172,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 130,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in GEE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:JOB remained flat at $0.49 during midday trading on Friday. 174,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,447. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $55.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEE Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:JOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.35 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GEE Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

GEE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

Further Reading

