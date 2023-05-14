Short Interest in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Rises By 49.5%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the April 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFAS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 20,512 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 27,387 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EFAS opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $15.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd.

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

